Official selling rate of USD exceeds Rs 300 mark for first time

April 5, 2022   01:22 pm

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) announced the official exchange rates for today (April 05) with Sri Lankan Rupee hitting a record low, as it fell further against the US Dollar.

According to the Central Bank, the selling rate of a US Dollar now stands at Rs. 303.49.

This is the first time in Sri Lankan history that the official selling rate of US Dollar exceeded Rs. 200 mark.
The buying rate of the US dollar is listed as Rs. 293.23.

Meanwhile, the selling rate of US dollar per LKR according to the daily exchange rates of several licensed commercial banks in Sri Lanka was recorded as Rs. 310.00.

