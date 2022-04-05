A large group of lawyers has staged a protest in front of the Attorney General’s Department today (April 05), says Ada Derana reporter.

The demonstration, which commenced near the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court, later proceeded towards the Attorney General’s Department.

They are taking issue with the Attorney General’s move to withdraw certain lawsuits and the soaring prices of commodities that have gravely affected the day-to-day lives of the general public.