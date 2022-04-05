Parliament adjourned; party leaders meeting gets underway

Parliament adjourned; party leaders meeting gets underway

April 5, 2022   02:28 pm

The parliamentary session has been adjourned until 10.00 a.m. tomorrow (April 06).

In the meantime, the special meeting of the leaders of political parties is currently in progress at the parliament complex.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, earlier today, scheduled a party leaders’ meeting for 2.00 p.m. today to discuss the situation that ensued in the parliament after a group of lawmakers representing the government became independent in the House.

A total of 42 Members of the Parliament of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and other government-affiliated political parties announced earlier today that they would be sitting independently in the parliament from now on.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴BREAKING NEWS | Ali Sabry steps down as Finance Minister

🔴BREAKING NEWS | Ali Sabry steps down as Finance Minister

🔴BREAKING NEWS | Ali Sabry steps down as Finance Minister

SLFP MPs quit govt and sit independently in Parliament

SLFP MPs quit govt and sit independently in Parliament

Protests staged in front of MP residences

Protests staged in front of MP residences

PUCSL calls for immediate appointment of Power & Energy Minister

PUCSL calls for immediate appointment of Power & Energy Minister

Dayasiri says laws are needed to find the defrauded money

Dayasiri says laws are needed to find the defrauded money

Protests in front of Temple Trees

Protests in front of Temple Trees

Police fire tear gas at protesters

Police fire tear gas at protesters

Power cut schedule for next four days released (English)

Power cut schedule for next four days released (English)