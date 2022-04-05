Parliament adjourned; party leaders meeting gets underway

The parliamentary session has been adjourned until 10.00 a.m. tomorrow (April 06).

In the meantime, the special meeting of the leaders of political parties is currently in progress at the parliament complex.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, earlier today, scheduled a party leaders’ meeting for 2.00 p.m. today to discuss the situation that ensued in the parliament after a group of lawmakers representing the government became independent in the House.

A total of 42 Members of the Parliament of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and other government-affiliated political parties announced earlier today that they would be sitting independently in the parliament from now on.