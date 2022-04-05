Finance Ministry Secretary S.R. Attygalle resigns

The Secretary to the Ministry of Finance S. R. Attygalle has resigned from his position.

He has reportedly tendered his letter of resignation to the President.

Mr. Attygalle was appointed as the Secretary to the Treasury and Ministry of Finance effective from 19th November, 2019.

Prior to being appointed to this post, he held the position of Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

He also held the position of Assistant Governor of the CBSL and had been released to the Ministry of Finance to serve as the Deputy Secretary to the Treasury.

The Finance Secretary’s resignation comes within hours after the newly-appointed Finance Minister Ali Sabry announced his decision to step down.

Meanwhile the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Ajith Nivard Cabraal had also resigned from his position yesterday.