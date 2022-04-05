Weather advisory issued for severe lightning

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for severe lightning in several provinces and districts for the period until 09.00 p.m. tonight.

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Mannar, Anuradhapura, Badulla, Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, it said.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.