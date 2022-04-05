SLFP MPs to call on President

The fourteen Members of Parliament representing the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), who quit the government, are scheduled to meet President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at 4.00 p.m. this evening (April 05).

Earlier today, SLFP chairman and former President Maithripala Sirisena told the House that the SLFP lawmakers would represent themselves in the parliament independently from thereon.

Meanwhile, nine MPs representing the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), 16 MPs of government-allied parties including Wimal Weerawansa, two MPs of the Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC) and MP S. M. M. Muszhaaraff of the All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) have announced that they will remain independent in Parliament.