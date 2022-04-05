SLFP MPs to call on President

SLFP MPs to call on President

April 5, 2022   03:29 pm

The fourteen Members of Parliament representing the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), who quit the government, are scheduled to meet President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at 4.00 p.m. this evening (April 05).

Earlier today, SLFP chairman and former President Maithripala Sirisena told the House that the SLFP lawmakers would represent themselves in the parliament independently from thereon.

Meanwhile, nine MPs representing the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), 16 MPs of government-allied parties including Wimal Weerawansa, two MPs of the Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC) and MP S. M. M. Muszhaaraff of the All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) have announced that they will remain independent in Parliament.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Host of govt MPs become independent in parliament

Host of govt MPs become independent in parliament

Host of govt MPs become independent in parliament

🔴BREAKING NEWS | Ali Sabry steps down as Finance Minister

🔴BREAKING NEWS | Ali Sabry steps down as Finance Minister

SLFP MPs quit govt and sit independently in Parliament

SLFP MPs quit govt and sit independently in Parliament

Protests staged in front of MP residences

Protests staged in front of MP residences

PUCSL calls for immediate appointment of Power & Energy Minister

PUCSL calls for immediate appointment of Power & Energy Minister

Dayasiri says laws are needed to find the defrauded money

Dayasiri says laws are needed to find the defrauded money

Protests in front of Temple Trees

Protests in front of Temple Trees

Police fire tear gas at protesters

Police fire tear gas at protesters