Party leaders decide to debate current situation in Parliament

Party leaders have decided to call for a debate in Parliament on the current situation in the country and to take a decision.

SLPP MP Prasanna Ranatunga said that the party leaders decided to hold the debate on Wednesday (April 06) and Thursday.

The decision was reached during a special meeting of the leaders of political parties represented in parliament, which was held a short while ago at the parliament complex.

He said that the focus of the meeting was on how the prevailing situation can be resolved and that no final decision was reached during the meeting.

It was finally decided to discuss the prevailing situation in the parliament tomorrow and the day after, the former minister said.

Meanwhile former minister and MP Vasudeva Nanayakkara, speaking to reporters following the meeting, said that no one in the opposition agreed to discuss the formation of a caretaker government.



Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, earlier today, scheduled a party leaders’ meeting for 2.00 p.m. today to discuss the situation that ensued in the parliament after a group of lawmakers representing the government became independent in the House.

Prior to the party leaders’ meeting, the parliamentary session was adjourned until 10.00 a.m. tomorrow (April 06).