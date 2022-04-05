Party leaders decide to debate current situation in Parliament

Party leaders decide to debate current situation in Parliament

April 5, 2022   04:18 pm

Party leaders have decided to call for a debate in Parliament on the current situation in the country and to take a decision. 

SLPP MP Prasanna Ranatunga said that the party leaders decided to hold the debate on Wednesday (April 06) and Thursday.  

The decision was reached during a special meeting of the leaders of political parties represented in parliament, which was held a short while ago at the parliament complex.

He said that the focus of the meeting was on how the prevailing situation can be resolved and that no final decision was reached during the meeting. 

It was finally decided to discuss the prevailing situation in the parliament tomorrow and the day after, the former minister said. 

Meanwhile former minister and MP Vasudeva Nanayakkara, speaking to reporters following the meeting, said that no one in the opposition agreed to discuss the formation of a caretaker government.
  
Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, earlier today, scheduled a party leaders’ meeting for 2.00 p.m. today to discuss the situation that ensued in the parliament after a group of lawmakers representing the government became independent in the House.

Prior to the party leaders’ meeting, the parliamentary session was adjourned until 10.00 a.m. tomorrow (April 06).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Host of govt MPs become independent in parliament

Host of govt MPs become independent in parliament

🔴BREAKING NEWS | Ali Sabry steps down as Finance Minister

🔴BREAKING NEWS | Ali Sabry steps down as Finance Minister

SLFP MPs quit govt and sit independently in Parliament

SLFP MPs quit govt and sit independently in Parliament

Protests staged in front of MP residences

Protests staged in front of MP residences

PUCSL calls for immediate appointment of Power & Energy Minister

PUCSL calls for immediate appointment of Power & Energy Minister

Dayasiri says laws are needed to find the defrauded money

Dayasiri says laws are needed to find the defrauded money

Protests in front of Temple Trees

Protests in front of Temple Trees