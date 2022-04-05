Sri Lanka to temporarily close two embassies and consulate

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it has initiated action to temporarily close down the Sri Lanka Embassy in Oslo, the Kingdom of Norway; the Sri Lanka Embassy in Baghdad, the Republic of Iraq; and the Sri Lanka Consulate General in Sydney, the Commonwealth of Australia; with effect from 30 April.

The move comes after a recent decision by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The decision with regard to the temporary closure of the two Missions and Post was taken by the Government of Sri Lanka following careful deliberation, a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs read.

“It is part of a general restructuring of Sri Lanka’s diplomatic representation overseas, undertaken by the Foreign Ministry in the context of the current economic situation and foreign currency constraints faced by the country.”

Following the closure of the two resident Missions, the Ambassador of Sri Lanka in Stockholm, Sweden will be concurrently accredited to Norway.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador of Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates will be concurrently accredited to Iraq.

The consular jurisdiction of the Consulate General in Sydney will thereby revert to the High Commission of Sri Lanka in Canberra, Australia.

The Foreign Ministry assured that it would undertake appropriate measures to address all consular-related matters of Sri Lankan citizens residing in Norway and Iraq, and within the consular jurisdiction of Sydney, through the new accreditation / arrangement as detailed above; as well as through the respective Honorary Consulates of Sri Lanka located in Norway, Oslo and Australia.

The Foreign Ministry noted that it would carefully monitor the transition process.

“The decision to close the resident Missions in Norway and Iraq, undertaken as a temporary measure in the current context, would not in any way impinge upon Sri Lanka’s bilateral relations with the two countries which are maintained at an optimum level of friendship and cordiality,” the Foreign Ministry emphasized.