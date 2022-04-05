Massive protest near PMs Wijerama residence

Massive protest near PMs Wijerama residence

April 5, 2022   06:59 pm

University students have thronged in large numbers near the Prime Minister’s residence on Wijerama Road in Colombo 07, staging a demonstration against the incumbent government.

Mass protests are continuing in many parts of the island today as well, as people took to the streets to seek solutions for the ongoing crises in the country and to urge the government to step down.

In the aftermath of the agitation in Mirihana on March 31 near the presidential residence on Pengiriwatte Road, demonstrations were staged all across the island. The protesters also defied a countrywide curfew which was in force from 6.00 p.m. on Saturday (April 02) to 6.00 a.m. on Monday (April 04).

