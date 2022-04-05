Reports on video of container operation with STF guard fake - SLPA

Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) says the video of a container operation that took place at the Jaya Container Terminal (JCT) at the Colombo Port circulated on social media is false.

In a statement, the SLPA clarified that the container operation included in the video is a re-export of radioactive materials for disposal with the approval of the Sri Lanka Atomic Energy Regulatory Council.

With regard to the deployment of the Special Task Force, the SLPA said it was a part of the official protocol when such an operation is carried out.

On that account, the SLPA urged the general public not to be deceived by such false information.