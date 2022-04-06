Over 100 mm rainfall expected in parts of the island

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over most parts of the island during the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Western, Uva and North-central provinces and in Ampara district.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from 05 - 15 April this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (06 April) are Welipenna, Moragala, Weddagala, Dolekanda, Pallebedda, Angunakolapelassa and Mahirawa at about 12:13 noon.

Sea areas:

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal on 07 April.

Accordingly, the fishing and naval communities operating in the deep sea areas to the Southeast and East of the Island are advised to be vigilant in this regard and requested to be attentive to future weather forecasts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo, and Galle during the evening or night.

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-25 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight, the Met. Department said further.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.