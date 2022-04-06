Rolling power interruption schedule for today

Rolling power interruptions of 6 hours and 30 minutes will continue today (April 06), as scheduled by the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).

On Monday (April 04), the PUCSL approved the Ceylon Electricity Board’s request for power cuts for four days (from April 05 to 08), due to the limited supply of fuel for thermal power plants.

Accordingly, the power cuts have been scheduled as follows:

Areas ABCDEF

Four hours from 8.00 a.m. to 12.00 p.m.

Two hours and 30 minutes from 5.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m.

Areas GHIJKL

Four hours from 1.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Two hours and 30 minutes from 7.30 p.m. to 10.00 p.m.

Areas PQRS

Four hours from 10.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.

Two hours and 30 minutes from 6.00 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

Areas TUVW

Four hours from 2.00 p.m. to 6.00 p.m.

Two hours and 30 minutes from 8.30 p.m. to 11.00 p.m.



Area CC1

Three hours and 30 minutes from 6.00 a.m. to 9.30 a.m.

Power Interruption Schedule... by Adaderana Online