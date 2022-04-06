President refuses to accept Deputy Speakers resignation

President refuses to accept Deputy Speakers resignation

April 6, 2022   08:55 am

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has refused to accept Ranjith Siyambalapitiya’s letter of resignation as the Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

Reportedly, the Head of State has requested Siyambalapitiya not to step down from his position in order to maintain parliamentary democracy.

As the post of the Deputy Speaker of Parliament is an independent appointment and taking into account the need to continue the parliamentary proceedings amidst the present situation, President Rajapaksa has told Siyambalapitiya that his resignation would be dismissed.

Sri Lanka Freedom Party’s parliamentary group yesterday announced that its 14 lawmakers including former President Maithripala Sirisena would represent the Parliament independently thereafter.

On that account, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya informed the President that he intends to step down from his position as the Deputy Speaker.

