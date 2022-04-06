Parliament temporarily adjourned after heated debate

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena adjourned the parliamentary proceedings for 10 minutes this morning (April 06) following a heated debate that ensued in the House.

The session was suspended due to non-compliance of the Members of Parliament with today’s agenda.

The parliamentary session was convened at 10.00 a.m. this morning, amidst the current political turmoil and economic crisis that sparked a series of protests across the country.

Yesterday, the ruling party lost its two-thirds majority in the House after a total of 42 lawmakers of Sri Lanka Freedom Party, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, Ceylon Workers’ Congress and several other government-affiliated parties announced that they would sit independently in parliament.

Even though the 42 parliamentarians stepped away from government ranks, the SLPP however continues to possess a simple majority right now, with a 5-seat lead.