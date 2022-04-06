President will not resign; Johnston says

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign from office under any circumstance, Minister Johnston Fernando said today.

The remarks of the Chief Government Whip came during the parliamentary proceedings this morning (April 06).

In response to a question raised by Samagi Jana Balawegaya’s MP Lakshman Kiriella, Minister Fernando said “I would like to remind the chief opposition whip that 69 lakh of people had voted for the President. As the government, we would like to make it clear that the President will not resign under any circumstances. We will face this [the present situation].”