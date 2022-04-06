SJB stages protest inside parliament

SJB stages protest inside parliament

April 6, 2022   12:02 pm

The parliamentarians of the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) staged a protest inside the House today (April 06) while holding placards.

Owing to the situation, the parliamentary proceedings were temporarily adjourned for a second time today. The session recommenced after five minutes.

Earlier this morning, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena suspended the parliamentary proceedings for 10 minutes due to the non-compliance of MPs with today’s agenda as a heated debate ensued.

Following the resumption of the parliamentary sitting, the main opposition carried out a demonstration in the House, holding placards.

