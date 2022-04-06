SLFP MPs who quit govt refuse to accept ministerial portfolios again

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has requested the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) parliamentarians who quit the government to accept ministerial portfolios again, MP Nimal Siripala de Silva says.

A meeting between the President and the parliamentary group of the SLFP was worked off last evening (April 06).

However, the SLFP parliamentarians have refuted the said request, the former minister said told a media briefing following the discussion. “We pointed out that it cannot be done at present. We don’t need ministerial portfolios.”

SLFP’s senior vice president Nimal Siripala de Silva noted that the government should let the people know of the plan of action it has to come out of this crisis.

Speaking further, he said the SLFP does not condone the imposition of public emergency in the country.

MP Nimal Siripala meanwhile commended the decision to appoint former Senior Deputy Governor of the Central Bank Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe as the Central Bank governor.

The SLFP parliamentary group has also decided to extend its full support to abolish the 20th constitutional amendment and the executive presidency, the former minister also told the media.