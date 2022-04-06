SLFP MPs who quit govt refuse to accept ministerial portfolios again

SLFP MPs who quit govt refuse to accept ministerial portfolios again

April 6, 2022   01:12 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has requested the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) parliamentarians who quit the government to accept ministerial portfolios again, MP Nimal Siripala de Silva says.

A meeting between the President and the parliamentary group of the SLFP was worked off last evening (April 06).

However, the SLFP parliamentarians have refuted the said request, the former minister said told a media briefing following the discussion. “We pointed out that it cannot be done at present. We don’t need ministerial portfolios.”

SLFP’s senior vice president Nimal Siripala de Silva noted that the government should let the people know of the plan of action it has to come out of this crisis.

Speaking further, he said the SLFP does not condone the imposition of public emergency in the country.

MP Nimal Siripala meanwhile commended the decision to appoint former Senior Deputy Governor of the Central Bank Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe as the Central Bank governor.

The SLFP parliamentary group has also decided to extend its full support to abolish the 20th constitutional amendment and the executive presidency, the former minister also told the media.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

SJB MPs protest inside parliament chambers

SJB MPs protest inside parliament chambers

SJB MPs protest inside parliament chambers

People still standing in queues for fuel and LP gas

People still standing in queues for fuel and LP gas

Shortage of essential drugs in the country

Shortage of essential drugs in the country

Public emergency regulations in Sri Lanka revoked

Public emergency regulations in Sri Lanka revoked

Police issue another statement on incident at roadblock near Parliament

Police issue another statement on incident at roadblock near Parliament

Cannot turn down peoples demands; Nimal Siripala says

Cannot turn down peoples demands; Nimal Siripala says

SJB stages protest inside parliament

SJB stages protest inside parliament

Shortage of essential drugs and surgical instruments observed in the country

Shortage of essential drugs and surgical instruments observed in the country