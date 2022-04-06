GMOA protest blocks traffic near Town Hall

A protest march has blocked vehicular movement on the Deans Road in Maradana towards Town Hall, says Ada Derana correspondent.

According to reports, the demonstration is staged in front of the Health Ministry by the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA).

The GMOA recently declared a health emergency in the country due to an ongoing shortage of essential drugs and surgical equipment.

The government has issued gazette notifications declaring the health services an essential service, despite a shortage of essential drugs and equipment, the GMOA stated, adding that the health ministry does not have the provisions for necessary procurements.

It also accused the health minister and other relevant authorities of failing to take timely action to prevent the emergence of an essential drug shortage despite the forewarnings.