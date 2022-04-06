Sri Lankan rupee continues to depreciate against USD

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) announced the official exchange rates for today (April 06) with Sri Lankan Rupee hitting a record low, as it fell further against the US Dollar.

According to the Central Bank, the selling rate of a US Dollar now stands at Rs. 308.49.

The buying rate of the US dollar is listed as Rs. 298.10.

On Tuesday (April 05), the official selling rate of US Dollar exceeded Rs. 300 mark for the first time in Sri Lankan history.