Weather advisory issued for thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning

The Department of Meteorology has issued a weather advisory for thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning at several places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva, Eastern and North-Central provinces and in Kurunegala district.

Meanwhile, heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected in parts of the island.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, the Met. Department said further.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.