Harin proposes Harshas name as caretaker President for 6 months

April 6, 2022   06:23 pm

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Harin Fernando today proposed fellow MP Harsha de Silva’s name as a caretaker President if no one else is up for the position.

His remarks came during the parliamentary session earlier today (April 06).

Fernando said Harsha de Silva, who is an expert in economics, should be appointed as the caretaker President for a period of six months.

Speaking further, Fernando stressed that the politicians should set aside the differences in their ideologies and unite to resolve the ongoing crises.

He said it is regrettable that none of the political parties in the parliament are genuinely interested in providing solutions for the issues faced by people.

