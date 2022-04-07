Fonseka calls for impartial probe into police-army confrontation

Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka today denounced the conduct of police officers who attacked uniformed army soldiers on a motorbike, in front of protesters at the roadblock near the Parliament Complex.

Addressing the parliamentary session today, the SJB lawmaker said this incident could have led to a chaotic situation.

He also called for an independent investigation into the incident. “If the army soldiers are at fault the Army Commander should take appropriate action against them. If the police officers are at fault, the Inspector-General of Police should take action,” he said.

Speaking further, MP Fonseka said he does not condone the presence of armed soldiers at a public protest. “Someone could have grabbed the weapon and opened fire,” he added.