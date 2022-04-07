New cabinet of ministers to be appointed today?
April 7, 2022 08:30 am
As Sri Lanka continues to grapple with an economic crisis and political turmoil amidst growing public agitations, a cabinet of ministers is expected to be appointed in the coming hours.
According to reports, the focus of the special meeting held between Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the ruling party’s parliamentary groups last night had fallen on this matter.
In addition, the crisis situation in the country has been discussed at length during the said meeting.