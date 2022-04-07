President Rajapaksa arrives in parliament

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived in Parliament to attend the session this morning (07) and to listen to the ongoing parliamentary debate.

The President who arrived at the Parliament complex was welcomed by the Members of Parliament of the ruling party.

Members of Parliament gave a resounding round of applause and welcomed the President as he entered the Chamber during the second reading of the ‘Surcharge Tax Bill’, the PMD reported.

The President, who was in the Chamber for a short period of time, focused his attention on the submissions made by the people’s representatives, it said.