President Rajapaksa arrives in parliament

President Rajapaksa arrives in parliament

April 7, 2022   10:35 am

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived in Parliament to attend the session this morning (07) and to listen to the ongoing parliamentary debate.

The President who arrived at the Parliament complex was welcomed by the Members of Parliament of the ruling party.

Members of Parliament gave a resounding round of applause and welcomed the President as he entered the Chamber during the second reading of the ‘Surcharge Tax Bill’, the PMD reported.

The President, who was in the Chamber for a short period of time, focused his attention on the submissions made by the people’s representatives, it said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

New cabinet of ministers to be appointed in couple of days?

New cabinet of ministers to be appointed in couple of days?

Three experts appointed to advisory group on multilateral engagement and debt sustainability

Three experts appointed to advisory group on multilateral engagement and debt sustainability

What happened to the CCTV cameras at Katunayake airport?

What happened to the CCTV cameras at Katunayake airport?

Duration of power cuts to be reduced during the weekend?

Duration of power cuts to be reduced during the weekend?

Sri Lankan foreign minister meets visiting South Korean minister (English)

Sri Lankan foreign minister meets visiting South Korean minister (English)

Sajith raises questions over 'secret army' personnel seen clashing with police officers (English)

Sajith raises questions over 'secret army' personnel seen clashing with police officers (English)

President issues Gazette revoking the state of emergency (English)

President issues Gazette revoking the state of emergency (English)