US asks citizens to reconsider travel to Sri Lanka in new advisory

The United States in its latest travel advisory on Wednesday has cautioned its citizens from travelling to Sri Lanka amid the ongoing economic crisis and unrest in the country.

Pointing to the fuel and medicine shortages in Sri Lanka, the US’ new ‘Level 3’ advisory also mentioned terror threats as a concern.

“Reconsider travel to Sri Lanka due to COVID-19 and fuel and medicine shortages. Exercise increased caution in Sri Lanka due to terrorism,” said the US State Department said in its latest travel advisory.

“There have recently been protests over the economic situation and queues at gas stations, grocery stores and some pharmacies. Protests have occurred throughout the country and have mostly been peaceful. In some instances, police have used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters,” the advisory said.

Mentioning the power outages in the nation, the advisory further said, “There have also been daily planned power outages across the island, as well as some unplanned power outages, as fuel for backup generators is increasingly scarce. Public transportation in some instances has been limited or curtailed. Travellers should monitor local media for updates on the ongoing situation.”

Meanwhile, the US has also issued a level-3 travel health notice for Sri Lanka due to Covid-19. The ‘level-3’ indicated a high level of coronavirus cases in the country. “Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA-authorised vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC’s specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers,” said the travel advisory.

Meanwhile the US Embassy in Colombo said the travel advisory was updated to reflect the impact of Sri Lanka’s economic and political challenges on travelers.

In a twitter message, it said the overall level of the advisory remains at ‘Level 3’ and that the terrorism language has stayed consistent since April 2019.

People are continuing their protests against the incumbent government over the shortage of food and fuel and power cuts. Protesters are also demanding that the president and his entire government resign.