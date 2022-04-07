Three members of same family killed in fatal crash

Three members of the same family have been killed following a collision involving a three-wheeler and a double cab in the Thanamalwila area.

The Police Spokesman’s Office said that a father, mother and their daughter who were travelling in the three-wheeler had died after the vehicle collided with the cab.

They had reportedly died on the spot while the two vehicles involved in the crash have also been severely damaged.

Thanamalwila Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.