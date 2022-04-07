Court bars Cabraal from leaving country

April 7, 2022   03:02 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today issued an order preventing the former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Ajith Nivard Cabraal from leaving the country. 

He has been barred from leaving the country until April 18, Ada Derana reporter said. 

The order was issued in connection with a complaint filed by former Southern Province Governor Rajitha Keerthi Tennakoon against the former central bank chief under four charges. 

Cabraal had resigned from his position as CBSL Governor on Monday (04) following the resignation of the Cabinet of Ministers. 

