Power cut schedule for the weekend released

The public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved reduced power cuts for this weekend with two-hour power interruptions to be imposed on Saturday (April 09) and one-hour power cuts on Sunday (April 10).

Accordingly, the power interruptions have been scheduled as follows:

April 9th (Saturday)

Areas ABCDEFGHIJKL - 2 hours between 3.00 p.m. and 9.00 p.m.

Areas PQRSTUVW - 2 hours between 3.00 p.m. and 10.00 p.m.

Area CC1 - 3 hours and 30 minutes between 6.00 a.m. to 9.30 a.m.

10th April (Sunday)

Areas ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW - 1 hour between 6.00 p.m. and 10.00 p.m.

Area CC1 - 3 hours and 30 minutes between 6.00 a.m. and 9.30 a.m.