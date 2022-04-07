Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe appointed new CBSL Governor

Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe has been appointed as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), the President’s Media Division said.

Meanwhile Mr. Mahinda Siriwardena has been appointed as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Finance by the President.

They received their letters of appointment from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today (07).

Secretary to the President, Gamini Senarath was also present on the occasion.

The former Secretary to the Ministry of Finance S. R. Attygalle had resigned from his position on Tuesday (05).

Former Senior Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, Dr. Weerasinghe had arrived in the country from Australia earlier today to take up the position.

He is expected to officially assume duties as the new Central Bank governor tomorrow (April 08).

According to sources, Dr. Weerasinghe was in Australia on a personal visit and had accepted an invitation from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to take up the post of CBSL Governor amidst the country’s worsening economic crisis.

The appointment comes in the wake of Ajith Nivard Cabraal’s resignation from the position of Central Bank governor on Monday (April 04). He had resigned from the post following the resignation of the entire Cabinet of Ministers.

A highly-respected central banker and economist, Dr. Weerasinghe was promoted to the position of a Deputy Governor on 27 September, 2011 while he was serving as an Alternate Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund and assumed office as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka on 01 September 2012.

Dr. Weerasinghe has a Ph.D and Master’s Degree in Economics from the Australian National University and a B.Sc. Degree from the University of Kelaniya in Sri Lanka.

Dr. Weerasinghe had served as Chairman of the Monetary Policy Committee and the Foreign Reserve Management Committee of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

He had also functioned as Deputy Governor supervising the Departments of Economic Research, Statistics, International Operations, Domestic Operations, Macroprudential Surveillance, Exchange Control, Currency and Communications.

He was later promoted to the position of Senior Deputy Governor of CBSL while he had decided to take an early retirement in October 2020.