Public sector workers on token strike today

Public and semi-public sector employees launched an island-wide one-day token strike today (April 08) in protest of the government.

According to reports, the trade unions of public and semi-public sector employees are also planning to stage a demonstration in Colombo later today.

The co-convener of the trade union coordinating centre, Udeni Dissanayake noted that the general public could face difficulties if they come to public institutions today to get their work done.

Meanwhile, the police have issued a statement with regard to the severe traffic congestion observed near Galle Face Green and Colombo Fort as a people in large numbers are coming to Colombo city during the festive season.

Thereby, motorists are urged to use alternative routes as much as possible in order to avoid heavy traffic in these areas.