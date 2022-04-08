Public sector workers on token strike today

Public sector workers on token strike today

April 8, 2022   07:41 am

Public and semi-public sector employees launched an island-wide one-day token strike today (April 08) in protest of the government.

According to reports, the trade unions of public and semi-public sector employees are also planning to stage a demonstration in Colombo later today.

The co-convener of the trade union coordinating centre, Udeni Dissanayake noted that the general public could face difficulties if they come to public institutions today to get their work done.

Meanwhile, the police have issued a statement with regard to the severe traffic congestion observed near Galle Face Green and Colombo Fort as a people in large numbers are coming to Colombo city during the festive season.

Thereby, motorists are urged to use alternative routes as much as possible in order to avoid heavy traffic in these areas.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna | දෙරණ අරුණ

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna | දෙරණ අරුණ

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna | දෙරණ අරුණ

Sri Lanka's apparel industry is in a crisis stage - JAAF (English)

Sri Lanka's apparel industry is in a crisis stage - JAAF (English)

Sri Lanka sees increase in tourist arrivals in first three months of 2022 (English)

Sri Lanka sees increase in tourist arrivals in first three months of 2022 (English)

Sri Lanka's tea exporters concerned over loss of market share for Ceylon Tea (English)

Sri Lanka's tea exporters concerned over loss of market share for Ceylon Tea (English)

Supreme Court grants leave to proceed with petitions against emergency proclamation (English)

Supreme Court grants leave to proceed with petitions against emergency proclamation (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.04.07

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.04.07

Tensions flare amidst queues for fuel in Sri Lanka

Tensions flare amidst queues for fuel in Sri Lanka

Don't know whether there is or isn't a Cabinet - Sarath N. Silva

Don't know whether there is or isn't a Cabinet - Sarath N. Silva