Power cuts unlikely on April 13 and 14 - PUCSL

April 8, 2022   09:31 am

Interruptions to the electricity supply are most unlikely on the 13th and 14th of April, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says.

According to the chairman of electricity sector regulator Janaka Ratnayake, the Ceylon Electricity Board is in possession of adequate stocks of fuel and furnace oil required for power generation.

Further, the duration of power cuts will be shorter in the coming days as the demand for electricity is expected to be low during the week-long holidays, Mr. Ratnayake added.

