Siyambalapitiya to serve as Deputy Speaker until end of April

April 8, 2022   11:01 am

Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, who tendered his resignation as the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, has decided to remain in his position until the end of April.

He conveyed the decision while delivering a special statement in the House today.

Siyambalapitiya also noted that he would not be using the privileges entitled to the post of Deputy Speaker effective from April 05, the date of submission of his resignation.

After the Sri Lanka Freedom Party’s parliamentary group decided earlier this week that its 14 lawmakers including former President Maithripala Sirisena would represent the Parliament independently, Siyambalapitiya informed the President of his intention to resign as the Deputy Speaker.

However, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa refused to accept Siyambalapitiya’s letter of resignation, stating that parliamentary democracy needs to be maintained.

As the post of the Deputy Speaker of Parliament is an independent appointment and taking into account the need to continue the parliamentary proceedings amidst the present situation, President Rajapaksa had told Siyambalapitiya that his resignation would be dismissed.

