Two MPs temporarily removed from parliament chamber

April 8, 2022   11:28 am

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena was compelled to temporarily adjourn parliamentary proceedings twice today (April 08), during the debate on the International Monetary Fund’s report on Sri Lanka.

The proceedings were suspended due to the unruly behaviour of two Members of Parliament.

Thereby, the Speaker ordered to temporarily remove Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MPs Chaminda Wijesiri and Tissa Kuttiarachchi from the Chamber, pursuant to Standing Order 79 of the Parliament.

The Speaker told the House that it is regrettable to witness such conduct from two MPs while an important debate is in progress.
 
Parliamentary session commenced at 10.00 a.m. this morning. The adjournment debate on the IMF report is taken up until 8.00 p.m. today.

