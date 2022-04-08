Opposition to move no-confidence motion against govt?

Opposition to move no-confidence motion against govt?

April 8, 2022   01:11 pm

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says a no-confidence motion will be moved against the government if it does not listen to the calls of the public.

His remarks came during the adjournment debate on the report of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the House today. The parliamentary session was convened at 10.00 a.m. this morning.

Delivering his speech, the leader of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) presented a set of proposals for resolving the ongoing financial and political crises.

Stressing that the executive presidency must be abolished completely, Premadasa called for devolution of power among the Executive, the Constitution and the Judiciary.

A program should be implemented to strengthen constitutional democracy in Sri Lanka through checks and balances system, he added.

In his suggestions to resolve the financial crisis, the opposition leader said Sri Lanka must avoid disorderly default and reach an agreement with the creditors.

Speaking further, he said the government needs to appoint global legal and financial advisors without delay and go for consent solicitations with the creditors. Premadasa also noted that Sri Lanka needs a bilateral and multilateral debt moratorium.

