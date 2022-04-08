Ali Sabry still serves as finance minister?

Ali Sabry still serves as finance minister?

April 8, 2022   01:51 pm

MP Ali Sabry, PC, speaking on stepping down as the Minister of Finance within 24 hours since his appointment, says he was under a lot of pressure.

The parliamentarian’s comments came during Ada Derana’s’ Big Focus’ program this morning.

Sabry said his family was also gravely concerned about his new appointment amidst growing public agitations.

Speaking further, Sabry stated that he decided to bid farewell to the newly-given ministerial portfolio in order to pave way for the appointment of a person suitable for the position.

Sabry added that, in his letter of resignation, he expressed willingness to step down his parliamentary seat, if the President wishes to appoint a person suitable to handle the situation outside the current parliament.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tissa Kuttiarachchi, Chaminda Wijesiri removed from parliament chamber

Tissa Kuttiarachchi, Chaminda Wijesiri removed from parliament chamber

Tissa Kuttiarachchi, Chaminda Wijesiri removed from parliament chamber

Country is facing a severe economic crisis  Anura Kumara

Country is facing a severe economic crisis  Anura Kumara

New Central Bank governor assumes duties

New Central Bank governor assumes duties

Power cut duration reduced this weekend

Power cut duration reduced this weekend

Fire erupts inside clothing store in Maharagama

Fire erupts inside clothing store in Maharagama

Torch-bearing medical students take to streets against govt

Torch-bearing medical students take to streets against govt

Public and semi-public sector workers on token strike

Public and semi-public sector workers on token strike

Sri Lanka's apparel industry is in a crisis stage - JAAF (English)

Sri Lanka's apparel industry is in a crisis stage - JAAF (English)