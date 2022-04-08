Ali Sabry still serves as finance minister?

MP Ali Sabry, PC, speaking on stepping down as the Minister of Finance within 24 hours since his appointment, says he was under a lot of pressure.

The parliamentarian’s comments came during Ada Derana’s’ Big Focus’ program this morning.

Sabry said his family was also gravely concerned about his new appointment amidst growing public agitations.

Speaking further, Sabry stated that he decided to bid farewell to the newly-given ministerial portfolio in order to pave way for the appointment of a person suitable for the position.

Sabry added that, in his letter of resignation, he expressed willingness to step down his parliamentary seat, if the President wishes to appoint a person suitable to handle the situation outside the current parliament.