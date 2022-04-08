SJB collects signatures for no-confidence motion against govt

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has started collecting signatures from Members of Parliament for the no-confidence motion against the government.

Addressing the parliamentary session earlier today, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa said a no-confidence motion against the government would be moved if it does not heed the calls of the people.

His remarks came during the adjournment debate on the report of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the House today. The parliamentary session was convened at 10.00 a.m. this morning.

The list of MPs who have placed their signatures to move a no-confidence motion is as follows: