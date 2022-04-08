Sabry tells parliament he is still the finance minister

MP Ali Sabry, addressing the parliamentary session this afternoon (April 08), stated that he is speaking as the Minister of Finance.

The lawmaker’s comment came in response to a question raised by Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP M.A. Sumanthiran.

“I am speaking today as the finance minister. That is because the President assigned the finance minister position to me. [...] The international community, the IMF, friendly nations, especially the European Union have stressed that this political uncertainty is very detrimental to the future of the country.”

Speaking further, MP Sabry said he would do his utmost for the sake of the country if someone suitable for the position is not coming forward to take over.