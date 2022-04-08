New Secretary to Finance Ministry assumes duties

New Secretary to Finance Ministry assumes duties

April 8, 2022   04:23 pm

Newly-appointed Secretary to the Finance Minister K.M. Mahinda Siriwardana has assumed duties in his position.

State Minister Shehan Semasinghe and several senior officials of the finance ministry were present at the occasion.

Former CBSL Deputy Governor Siriwardena has more than 30 years of service in the Central Bank. Prior to his appointment as Deputy Governor, he held the key positions of Assistant Governor and Director of Economic Research Department of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

Mr. Siriwardana was on release to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the Alternate Executive Director for the Constituency comprised of India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Bhutan during July 2017 to October 2019.

He was also on release to the Ministry of Finance from October 2010 to April 2015 to serve as the Director-General of the Fiscal Policy Department and also as an Additional Director General of the National Planning Department.

Mr. Siriwardana has served as a member of the Board of Directors/Treasury Representative in several institutions, including Bank of Ceylon, Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC, National Savings Bank, Sri Lanka Ports Authority, Board of Investments of Sri Lanka, Export Development Board, Sri Lanka Export Credit Insurance Corporation and Sri Lanka Vocational Training Authority.

He holds a Master of Arts (MA) Degree in Economics and a Postgraduate Diploma in Economic Development from the Vanderbilt University, USA and a Bachelor of Arts (BA) (Special) Degree in Economics from the University of Kelaniya.

