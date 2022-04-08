PUCSL says no power cuts from April 13-15

PUCSL says no power cuts from April 13-15

April 8, 2022   05:26 pm

There will be no interruptions to the electricity supply from the 13th and 15th of April, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says.

Earlier, the PUCSL chairman stated that the Ceylon Electricity Board is currently in possession of adequate stocks of fuel and furnace oil required for power generation.

Further, the duration of power cuts will be shorter in the coming days as the demand for electricity is expected to be low during the week-long holidays, Janaka Ratnayake had said further.

The PUCSL meanwhile approved reduced power cuts for this weekend with two-hour power interruptions on Saturday (April 09) and one-hour power cuts on Sunday (April 10).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tissa Kuttiarachchi, Chaminda Wijesiri removed from parliament chamber

Tissa Kuttiarachchi, Chaminda Wijesiri removed from parliament chamber

Country is facing a severe economic crisis  Anura Kumara

Country is facing a severe economic crisis  Anura Kumara

New Central Bank governor assumes duties

New Central Bank governor assumes duties

Power cut duration reduced this weekend

Power cut duration reduced this weekend

Fire erupts inside clothing store in Maharagama

Fire erupts inside clothing store in Maharagama

Torch-bearing medical students take to streets against govt

Torch-bearing medical students take to streets against govt

Public and semi-public sector workers on token strike

Public and semi-public sector workers on token strike