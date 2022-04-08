PUCSL says no power cuts from April 13-15

There will be no interruptions to the electricity supply from the 13th and 15th of April, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says.

Earlier, the PUCSL chairman stated that the Ceylon Electricity Board is currently in possession of adequate stocks of fuel and furnace oil required for power generation.

Further, the duration of power cuts will be shorter in the coming days as the demand for electricity is expected to be low during the week-long holidays, Janaka Ratnayake had said further.

The PUCSL meanwhile approved reduced power cuts for this weekend with two-hour power interruptions on Saturday (April 09) and one-hour power cuts on Sunday (April 10).