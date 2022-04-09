Proposal to form all-party interim govt submitted to President

A proposal to establish an all-party interim government has been submitted to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa by a group of parliamentarians who left the ruling party to remain independent in the parliament.

They pointed out that conditions that help calm public unrest, restore people’s lives and allow the people to elect a government of their choice should be created.

Former President Maithripala Sirisena on behalf of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), former Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara on behalf of 10 independent parties, SLPP MPs Anura Priyadarshana Yapa and Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe have signed the said document.

The letter contains the following proposals:

• Establishment of a national executive council comprising the leaders of political parties represented in the parliament

• Maintenance of a limited number of ministers to run the interim government with the scope of their duties being determined by the national executive council

• Appointment of a new Prime Minister by the President on the instructions of the national executive council

• Appointment of a limited cabinet of ministers by the President on the instructions of the national executive council

• Appointment of a limited number of ministerial secretaries by the President on the instructions of the national executive council

• Ministers to function without receiving salaries

• Ensuring of adequate continuous supply of medicines, essential foods, electricity, petroleum, gas, fertilizer, agricultural and industrial inputs

• Re-imposition of the 19th amendment to the Constitution with amendments

• Formulation of a national policy within a period of 6 months, for sectors such as education, health and energy that would not change with the change of government