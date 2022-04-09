Met. Dept. says prevailing showery condition expected to continue

Met. Dept. says prevailing showery condition expected to continue

April 9, 2022   07:13 am

Due to the low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, the prevailing showery condition is expected to continue during next few days.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over most parts of the island.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Eastern, Uva, Central and North-central provinces.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from April 05-15 this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (09th) are Chilaw, Mahakeliya, Weliwita (Matale District), Pullumalai, Kalkudah and Kurukkalmadamat about 12:12 noon.


Sea areas:

Due to the low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, winds speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara. The fishing and naval communities are advised to be vigilant in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and wind speed will be (20-30) kmph. Winds speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

New CBSL governor on what should be done to resolve economic crisis

New CBSL governor on what should be done to resolve economic crisis

New CBSL governor on what should be done to resolve economic crisis

SLMA urges govt to secure funding to fulfill basic needs of hospitals (English)

SLMA urges govt to secure funding to fulfill basic needs of hospitals (English)

Public and semi-public sector workers on token strike (English)

Public and semi-public sector workers on token strike (English)

New CBSL governor takes office amidst ongoing economic crisis (English)

New CBSL governor takes office amidst ongoing economic crisis (English)

PUCSL amends power cut schedule for Avurudu holidays (English)

PUCSL amends power cut schedule for Avurudu holidays (English)

EU says Sri Lankan authorities should start in-depth talks with IMF

EU says Sri Lankan authorities should start in-depth talks with IMF

Tissa Kuttiarachchi, Chaminda Wijesiri suspended from parliament chambers

Tissa Kuttiarachchi, Chaminda Wijesiri suspended from parliament chambers

Police fire tear gas at IUSF protesters

Police fire tear gas at IUSF protesters