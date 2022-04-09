Fireman dies in motor accident on expressway

April 9, 2022   09:12 am

A fireman has died in a motor accident on the Mirigama-Kurunegala section of the Central Expressway.

A fire truck belonging to the Kurunegala fire brigade travelling on the expressway had collided against the protective fencing on the side of the road.

Four firemen who were inside the truck at the time of the accident and the driver have been rushed to the hospital in critical condition. However, one of them succumbed to injuries later.

The deceased is a 37-year-old residing in the Henamulla area.

His remains are currently placed at the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital. Pothuhera Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

