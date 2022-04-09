Two nabbed with Ice worth over Rs. 7 million in Talaimannar seas

Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended 02 suspects with nearly 956g of crystal methamphetamine (also known as ‘Ice’) and a dinghy, during a patrol in seas north of Talaimannar this morning (April 08).

The navy has been conducting regular patrols in waters around the island to prevent the smuggling of drugs and other forms of illegal activities.

During a similar patrol, an Inshore Patrol Craft attached to the North Central Naval Command detected a suspicious dinghy in seas north of Talaimannar and recovered about 956g of crystal methamphetamine being smuggled by the dinghy.

Accordingly, the navy held those 02 suspects with narcotics, equipment in their possession and the dinghy used for this illegal act.

The gross street value of seized Crystal Methamphetamine is believed to be over Rs. 7.6 million.

The suspects held were identified as residents of the Talaimannar area, aged 37 and 45.

The accused together with narcotics, their belongings and the dinghy were handed over to the Talaimannar Police for onward legal proceedings.