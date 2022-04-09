Mirihana bus torching: Police seek public assistance to arrest those involved

April 9, 2022   12:59 pm

Sri Lanka Police is seeking public assistance to locate the suspects involved in torching two buses during the recent mass protest in Mirihana.

Sri Lanka Police is seeking public assistance to apprehend the suspects involved in setting fire to two buses and damaging public property during the mass protest near the presidential residence in Mirihana on the 31st of March.

The police have appealed to the general public to provide any information regarding individuals who look similar to that of the following sketch of one of the suspects.

The sketch has been developed based on the footage obtained from a CCTV at the scene.

Any piece of information on the suspects involved in the incident can be provided to the following contact numbers:

Superintendent of Police in charge of the probes – 071 859 1755 / 071 859 4929
Criminal Investigation Department – 011 244 4265

