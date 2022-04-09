Relief packages from Sathosa outlets for Avurudu season

The Ministry of Trade has made necessary arrangements to provide a concessionary package containing essential food items in view of the upcoming Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

The relevant package, which contains 5kg of Nadu rice, 5kg of Samba rice, 400g packet of milk powder, 1kg of brown sugar and 100g of tea leaves, can be purchased from Sathosa outlets from today (April 09).

Members of the public can purchase the above items for just Rs. 1,950, according to the Trade Ministry.

Meanwhile, it is reported that long queues were observed at Sathosa outlets in many areas today to purchase the concessionary package of essential food items.