Relief packages from Sathosa outlets for Avurudu season

Relief packages from Sathosa outlets for Avurudu season

April 9, 2022   07:23 pm

The Ministry of Trade has made necessary arrangements to provide a concessionary package containing essential food items in view of the upcoming Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

The relevant package, which contains 5kg of Nadu rice, 5kg of Samba rice, 400g packet of milk powder, 1kg of brown sugar and 100g of tea leaves, can be purchased from Sathosa outlets from today (April 09).

Members of the public can purchase the above items for just Rs. 1,950, according to the Trade Ministry.

Meanwhile, it is reported that long queues were observed at Sathosa outlets in many areas today to purchase the concessionary package of essential food items.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Cardinal makes a request from the public

Cardinal makes a request from the public

Cardinal makes a request from the public

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Vehicular movement on Matale-Watagoda road hindered by rockslide

Vehicular movement on Matale-Watagoda road hindered by rockslide

NMRA approves 20% increase in prices of pharmaceutical drugs

NMRA approves 20% increase in prices of pharmaceutical drugs

Endless queues for fuel still observed in many areas

Endless queues for fuel still observed in many areas

Protesters from across the country amass in Colombo

Protesters from across the country amass in Colombo

New CBSL governor on how recover from economic crisis

New CBSL governor on how recover from economic crisis