Unprofessional & unethical: Legal officers at AGs Dept condemns lawyers protest

April 9, 2022   11:59 pm

The Legal Officers’ Association of the Attorney General’s Department has condemned what it called the “unprofessional and unethical” conduct of a group of attorneys-at-law who recently staged a protest.

A large group of lawyers staged a protest in front of the Attorney General’s Department on April 05, taking issue with the Attorney General’s move to withdraw certain lawsuits and the soaring prices of commodities that have gravely affected the day-to-day lives of the general public.

