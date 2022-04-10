MPs who quit govt to meet President for talks today

MPs who quit govt to meet President for talks today

April 10, 2022   12:08 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has invited the 41 parliamentarians who recently quit the government for a discussion today on their proposals.

Former President and Chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Maithripala Sirisena says the President has invited the MPs who quit the government for a discussion at 7.00 p.m. today (10), regarding their proposal for an interim government.

Fourteen MPs representing the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), 09 representing the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and 18 MPs of government-allied parties had recently left the government and decided to become independent in parliament. 

The parliamentary group of the SLFP that quit the government had met with the President for a discussion last Tuesday (05).

Meanwhile a proposal to establish an all-party interim government has been submitted to President Rajapaksa by the group of parliamentarians who left the ruling party to remain independent in the parliament.

They point out that conditions that help calm public unrest, restore people’s lives and allow the people to elect a government of their choice should be created.

Former President Maithripala Sirisena on behalf of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), former Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara on behalf of 10 independent parties, SLPP MPs Anura Priyadarshana Yapa and Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe have signed the said document.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CCTV: vehicle rams into expressway toll gate and flees

CCTV: vehicle rams into expressway toll gate and flees

CCTV: vehicle rams into expressway toll gate and flees

People continue to queue up for fuel and gas in Sri Lanka

People continue to queue up for fuel and gas in Sri Lanka

Sajith says SJB has an optimal programme to rebuild the country

Sajith says SJB has an optimal programme to rebuild the country

Protests staged in several parts of the country yesterday

Protests staged in several parts of the country yesterday

Massive protest continues at Galle Face

Massive protest continues at Galle Face

Importers permitted to increase prices of pharmaceutical drugs (English)

Importers permitted to increase prices of pharmaceutical drugs (English)

Massive protest underway at Galle Face Green (English)

Massive protest underway at Galle Face Green (English)

UN experts urge SL govt to engage in constructive, open dialogue with people (English)

UN experts urge SL govt to engage in constructive, open dialogue with people (English)