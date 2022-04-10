MPs who quit govt to meet President for talks today

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has invited the 41 parliamentarians who recently quit the government for a discussion today on their proposals.

Former President and Chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Maithripala Sirisena says the President has invited the MPs who quit the government for a discussion at 7.00 p.m. today (10), regarding their proposal for an interim government.

Fourteen MPs representing the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), 09 representing the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and 18 MPs of government-allied parties had recently left the government and decided to become independent in parliament.

The parliamentary group of the SLFP that quit the government had met with the President for a discussion last Tuesday (05).

Meanwhile a proposal to establish an all-party interim government has been submitted to President Rajapaksa by the group of parliamentarians who left the ruling party to remain independent in the parliament.

They point out that conditions that help calm public unrest, restore people’s lives and allow the people to elect a government of their choice should be created.

Former President Maithripala Sirisena on behalf of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), former Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara on behalf of 10 independent parties, SLPP MPs Anura Priyadarshana Yapa and Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe have signed the said document.