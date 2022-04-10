CBSL governors statement on appointed Monetary Board members

CBSL governors statement on appointed Monetary Board members

April 10, 2022   02:01 pm

Appointed members of the Monetary Board of the Central Bank President’s Counsel Sanjeewa Jayawardena and Dr. Ranee Jayamaha have agreed to continue to serve in their positions.

New Central Bank Governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe stated this in a statement issued today (April 10).

“As the newly incumbent Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), I am delighted that Mr. Sanjeeva Jayawardena, President’s Counsel and Dr. (Mrs.) Ranee Jayamaha, appointed members of the Monetary Board, have acceded to continue to serve on the Monetary Board.”

He also stated that Sanjeewa Jayawardena, PC and Dr. Jayamaha have always acted very independently, impartially, professionally and diligently, and have very positively contributed to all endeavours of the CBSL, while serving as members of the Monetary Board in the past.

“As I have the fullest faith and confidence in their complete professionalism, I look forward to receiving their continuing contribution and valuable guidance to the Nation, the Monetary Board and to me, as the Governor,” Dr. Weerasinghe said further in his statement.

