State Ministry of Home Affairs to monitor distribution of fuel

The Ministry of Energy has requested the State Ministry of Home Affairs for assistance in monitoring the fuel distribution activities at petrol stations.

In the face of the current foreign exchange crisis, the limited stocks of fuel imported is provided for well-identified and vital economic activities, while the remaining stocks of fuel are handed over to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation’s filling stations with the intervention of the Ministry of Energy.

However, the Ministry of Energy points out that various shortcomings and irregularities have been reported in the distribution of fuel to consumers from these fuel stations.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Energy has informed the State Ministry of Home Affairs to prepare a programme to monitor the distribution of fuel through filling stations through all District Secretaries and Divisional Secretaries.

The State Ministry of Home Affairs said that steps have been taken to inform all District Secretaries and Divisional Secretaries to discuss with regional managers and petrol station owners and make relevant arrangements.