Landslide early warning issued to eight districts
April 10, 2022 04:37 pm
The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued landslide early warnings for several areas in eight districts following heavy rainfall.
The ‘Level 1’ warning to be watchful has been issued for several areas in Colombo, Badulla, Kalutara, Kandy, Kegalle, Kurunegala, Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts.
The landslide early waning states that since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 75mm, if the rain continues, people living in these area are requested to be watchful on the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence.
The Warning Level 1 (Color code: Yellow) has been issued for the following areas:
Badulla, Bandarawela, Ella, Haldummulla, Hali Ela and Welimada divisional secretariat divisions and surrounding areas in Badulla District
Padukka and Seethawaka divisional secretariat divisions and surrounding areas in Colombo District
Agalawatta, Bulathsinhala, Dodangoda, Ingiriya, Mathugama, Palindanuwara and Walallawita divisional secretariat divisions and surrounding areas in Kalutara District
Ganga Ihala Korale, Gangawata Korale and Udadumbara divisional secretariat divisions and surrounding areas in Kandy District
Bulathkohupitiya, Dehiowita, Deraniyagala, Ruwanwella, Warakapola and Yatiyanthota divisional secretariat divisions and surrounding areas in Kegalle District
Alawwa, Mawathagama, Narammala, Polgahawela and Rideegama divisional secretariat divisions and surrounding areas in Kurunegala District
Laggala Pallegama, Matale, Rattota and Ukuwela divisional secretariat divisions and surrounding areas in Matale District
Ambagamuwa, Kotmale and Walapane divisional secretariat divisions and surrounding areas in Nuwara-Eliya District